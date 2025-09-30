2une In Previews: St. Jude Walk raising money, awareness for childhood cancer research

BATON ROUGE — This weekend, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is raising money for childhood cancer research with a benefit walk in Baton Rouge.

On Saturday, participants will join St. Jude at AZ Young Park for the St. Jude Walk Baton Rouge.

The event will raise money to find cures for childhood cancers, as well as ensuring that families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.

"Whether you walk, run, volunteer, or fundraise, you're helping St. Jude kids and families never face cancer alone," St. Jude said. "Every step you take, every dollar you raise, brings us closer to cures and gives hope to those who need it most."

Registration for the event starts at 7 a.m., before the walk starts properly at 8:30 a.m. Learn more about how to sign up here.