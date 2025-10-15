2une In Previews: Southern's annual Gala on the Bluff

BATON ROUGE — Southern University's annual Gala on the Bluff is blending jazz, zydeco and R&B music for this year's Homecoming celebration.

The Gala is on Friday at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center Baton Rouge, with Jaguars encouraged to dance the night away with artists like Evelyn Champagne King, as well as Dwayne Dopsie and The Harry Anderson Band.

The Gala is also aiming to raise $100,000 to fund scholarships across Southern.

Doors for the event open at 7:30 p.m. Learn more here.