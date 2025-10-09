2une In Previews: 'Nightmare on Highway 30' Trunk or Treat event happening this weekend at Tanger

GONZALES — Are you ready for a ghoulish time this Halloween season?

This weekend is the "Nightmare on Highway 30" Trunk or Treat event in Gonzales.

The event, hosted by the Small Business Owners of Ascension, is free and open to the public and will feature candy, prizes, a haunted bus, a costume contest and more.

The event is Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Tanger Outlet Mall.