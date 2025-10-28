71°
2une In Previews: Make room for hotcakes and short stacks at the 76th Kiwanis Pancake Festival
BATON ROUGE — Make room on your plate for some hotcakes and short stacks, because this weekend is the 76th Kiwanis Pancake Festival!
The Pancake Festival will be hosted Saturday at the LSU Field House and feature a student juried art show, a talent showcase and, of course, tons of pancakes.
The festival starts at 6 a.m. and run through noon.
