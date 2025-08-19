2une In Previews: Love Impact Coalition hosting free clinic Saturday

BATON ROUGE - The city-parish's Office of Community and Development, along with the Love Impact Coalitio,n is hosting a free clinic on Saturday, Aug. 23.

The clinic will run at Capitol Senior High School from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until the clinic reaches capacity.

Providers will offer vision, dental and medical services, including basic procedures such as dental cleanings, eye exams, physical exams, STI screenings and maternal health education.

