60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: Local NFL Flag Football players getting ready for 2026 season's kick-off

3 hours 30 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, January 14 2026 Jan 14, 2026 January 14, 2026 7:44 AM January 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge's co-ed NFL Flag Football league is getting ready to kick off its 2026 season. 

Registration for the season, which starts Feb. 21, is still open. Anyone interested in getting their kids involved in the soon-to-be Olympic sport can click here to learn more. 

To commemorate the start of the season next month, 2une In welcomed some of the league's players, Amani and Neveah, to discuss what excites them about the league.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days