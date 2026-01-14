2une In Previews: Local NFL Flag Football players getting ready for 2026 season's kick-off

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge's co-ed NFL Flag Football league is getting ready to kick off its 2026 season.

Registration for the season, which starts Feb. 21, is still open. Anyone interested in getting their kids involved in the soon-to-be Olympic sport can click here to learn more.

To commemorate the start of the season next month, 2une In welcomed some of the league's players, Amani and Neveah, to discuss what excites them about the league.