2une In Previews: Hondo Rodeo Festival coming to New Orleans with music, cowboys

NEW ORLEANS — The Hondo Rodeo Fest is coming to the Superdome in April.

The rodeo fest, as well as the accompanying country music festival, highlights and celebrates Louisiana's agricultural and Western heritage. The music festival will include performances from Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jason Aldeen and Creed.

Organizers for the event say that they hope to connect audiences with the farmers, ranchers, fishermen and rural communities that sustain Louisiana’s food supply and cultural traditions.

Miss Rodeo America 2023 Kennadee Riggs and Hondo Fest CEO James Trawick visited 2une In on Monday to share more about the event, which takes place in the Caesars Superdome over three days from April 10 through April 12.

Learn more here.