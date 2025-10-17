2une In Previews: Hollydays Market is back at the River Center

BATON ROUGE — The Hollydays Market is back at the Raising Cane's River Center!

The event, presented by the Junior League of Baton Rouge, offers shopping for festive gifts, decor and more, as well as helping to fund local initiatives including the Diaper Bank, Painted Playground and StoryTime in the Garden.

Hollydays started Thursday. The event continued Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the River Center.

For more information about the Hollydays Market, click here. General admission for the event costs $15.