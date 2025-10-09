2une In Previews: Help and Hope Ascension holding domestic violence prevention march in Gonzales

GONZALES — Help and Hope of Ascension is hosting a domestic violence awareness and prevention march to honor a Gonzales woman who was the victim of fatal domestic violence.

The march honors Brenda Thomas, who was allegedly killed by her husband Sean Morris in 2024. Morris had a history of domestic violence allegations when he was arrested in June 2024.

"It was a loss to our community," Help and Hope organizer Tina Rios told 2une In on Thursday. "I never wanted to forget her legacy."

The march continues the work Thomas did in the community, advocating for domestic violence awareness and prevention.

Rios says she wants to let women know, through the organization, that they don't have to be victims.

"They can be victorious," Rios said.

Help and Hope's event is Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. and continuing through 2 p.m. The march will start at Cornerview Street and La. 44 before ending at Jambalaya Park.

Another group, 411 for Women, is holding a resilience run/walk event on Oct. 19 at Independence Community Park in Baton Rouge, starting at noon.