2une In Previews: Healthcare outreach for north Baton Rouge neighborhoods

2 hours 11 minutes 42 seconds ago Thursday, September 26 2024 Sep 26, 2024 September 26, 2024 6:13 AM September 26, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge General is launching a new initiative to help close the gap and bring primary and urgent care services to underserved neighborhoods. 

BRG's mobile health unit will make stops throughout north Baton Rouge to help address the healthcare access problem in those areas. 

The unit will make weekly stops at different locations in the community. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. 

Mondays: 9 a.m. - Noon -- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 4000 Gus Young Ave.
Tuesdays: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- True Light Baptist Church, 3836 North St.
Wednesdays: 5 - 7 p.m. -- Eden Park Library, 5131 Greenwell Springs Rd.
Thursdays: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- Turner Plaza Housing Authority, 4546 North St.

The mobile unit will also rotate some Fridays at Sacred Heart Church & School, 2250 Main St.

