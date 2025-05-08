2une In Previews: Golden Cleats Combine at LSU tackles health, education issues with fundraiser fun

BATON ROUGE - Paqui Kelly joined 2une-in Thursday morning for an exclusive interview on the official news station of LSU Athletics to discuss the Golden Cleats Combine in June.

This is the third year the Golden Cleats Combine has been hosted by Coach Brian Kelly and his wife Paqui at LSU.

This year's event is June 10 at the LSU Football Operations Building. It's a night of women coming together who love LSU Football and want to support the mission to help people in the community. The event features shopping, food, drinks and more from local businesses.

LSU coaching staff, support staff, and student-athletes will also make appearances at the combine, and event run guests through some football drills.

Visit Kelly Cares Foundation to register for the 2025 Golden Cleats Combine. Our Lady of the Lake is the title sponsor and championship healthcare partner of LSU.

Paqui Kelly was inspired in part by her own health journey. She was diagnosed with cancer twice. The first time she underwent surgery, chemotherapy and radiation and successfully navigated five months of treatment. Following her second diagnosis, which was treated with a lumpectomy and chemotherapy. The diagnosis led to a lumpectomy, chemotherapy and ultimately a double mastectomy and reconstruction.

What is now known as the Kelly Cares Foundation (previously the Brian Kelly Family Foundation in 2007) works to strengthen communities and inspires hope by investing resources to improve health and education. The Foundation has contributed nearly $6 million to causes aligned with the vision and mission of support for organizations focused on health, education and community needs.