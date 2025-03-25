79°
2une In Previews: Cooking in Central

Tuesday, March 25 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - This weekend, join the city of Central for two days of live music, good food and a ton of fun. 

The festival, Cooking in Central, will be held at "The Amazing Place" at 10305 Blackwater Road on Friday and Saturday. Attendees can look forward to a cook-off, live music all weekend, a car show, festival food and vendor setups. 

The mayor of Central, Wade Evans, visited 2une In Tuesday morning to preview the fun.

