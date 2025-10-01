2une In Previews: Classic Japanese films, comedy, jazz make up Manship Theatre's October lineup

BATON ROUGE — The Manship Theatre's October lineup has plenty for everyone to enjoy, whether you're a fan of Japanese filmmaking from the cinematic masters, improv comedy, jazz or art exhibitions.

The downtown Baton Rouge theater's film lineup this month includes screenings of Akira Kurosawa's "Seven Samurai," Hayao Miyazaki's "My Neighbor Totoro" and Satoshi Kon's "Perfect Blue." The Manhattan Short Film Festival's lineup of films will also screen at the Manship Theatre.

Musical performances from Ruthie Foster, Asleep at the Wheel, Julian Primeaux, Chris Thomas King, Rory Scovel, Sunny Sweeney and Tito Puente Jr. will also take place throughout October.

Multiple art showcases will also be hosted at the Manship, including an artist reception with Kevin Babb and the LSU Museum of Art.

Improv comedy shows will also be hosted throughout the month.

For a full list of dates and tickets, click here.