83°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: Calf Roping on the Bluff
BATON ROUGE - Saddle up, because Southern's second annual Calf Roping on the Bluff is this weekend.
The roping event will be held on Sept. 29 at the Maurice A. Edmond Livestock Arena. Look forward to open and junior breakaways, double 00 calf roping and triple 000 calf roping.
Prizes will be awarded to the champion of each event.
Trending News
For more information and to register, contact the Livestock Show Director, Meguna Johnson, at (225) 229-5797.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One killed, one seriously injured in late-night crash on I-110
-
Boil water advisory issued for Pierre Part residents
-
DCFS names Aly Rau as its new deputy secretary
-
LSP: Driver arrested for negligent homicide after crash kills DOTD employee in...
-
Man cited after tailgate theft accusation; he had been barred from LSU...