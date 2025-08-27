2une In Previews: 'Battle on the Bluff' high school jamboree kicks off 2025 football season

BATON ROUGE — High school football season is just around the corner, and the 2025 "Battle on the Bluff" high school football jamboree is kicking things off on Thursday and Friday.

This year, 12 local high school football teams will compete at A.W. Mumford Stadium at Southern University over the course of the two-night event.

Aug. 28

- East Feliciana vs. Belaire, 5:30 p.m.

- Liberty vs. McKinley, 7 p.m.

- Northeast vs. Tara, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 29

- Glen Oaks vs. Capitol, 6 p.m.

- Scotlandville vs. Istrouma, 7:30 p.m.

- Woodlawn vs. Broadmoor, 8:50 p.m.

2une In's Abigail Whitam went to Southern's campus to preview the start of 2025's Friday Night Lights.