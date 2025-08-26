'Battle on the Bluff' high school football jamboree to kick off Thursday night

BATON ROUGE — High school football will start this week in South Louisiana with a "dress rehearsal" for teams all over our area with jamboree football on Thursday and Friday evenings.

East Baton Rouge school officials and city Mayor Sid Edwards previewed the upcoming 2025 rendition of the "Battle on the Bluff" high school football jamboree that will take place on Southern's campus with a press conference on Monday inside Mumford Stadium.

"I am expecting for all of you to play with a certain level of class, a certain level of etiquette decorum and sportsmanship," East Baton Rouge Schools Superintendent Lamont Cole said. "Now we want to see some football, we want to see y'all bring it. We want to see some hard-hitting football. Play fair, play between the lines, play hard."

This year, 12 local high school football teams will compete at A.W. Mumford Stadium over the course of the two-day event.

August 28

- East Feliciana vs. Belaire, 5:30 p.m.

- Liberty vs. McKinley, 7 p.m.

- Northeast vs. Tara, 8:30 p.m.

August 29

- Glen Oaks vs. Capitol, 6 p.m.

- Scotlandville vs. Istrouma, 7:30 p.m.

- Woodlawn vs. Broadmoor, 8:50 p.m.

The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday with East Feliciana versus Belaire.