2une In Previews: Baton Rouge's Christian Youth Theater kicks off 2025-26 season with 'Narnia'

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge's Christian Youth Theater is taking audiences through the wardrobe with its first production of its 2025-26 season: "Narnia."

Based on C.S. Lewis' classic "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe," the production kicks off on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The beloved story where four siblings travel to the magical world of Narnia continues with productions on Friday at 7 p.m., as well as two Saturday shows at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

There will also be two school day productions on Thursday and Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets for the production at Abundant Life Church in Denham Springs can be bought here.