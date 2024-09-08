28 dogs rescued from Livingston Parish hoarding situation

LIVINGSTON PARISH - More than two dozen dogs were rescued from a hoarding situation in Livingston Parish just before a flash flood swept across the area.

Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national animal protection nonprofit located outside of Nashville, came to aid in the transportation and further placement of 28 chihuahua mixes found in a trailer in Livingston Parish. Rescuers said there were 80 dogs total, many with physical issues like fleas, parasites and other deformities.

Animal Rescue New Orleans and Livingston Parish Animal Shelter provided overnight emergency shelter to 28 dogs, that are now in ARC's care. The other dogs are being cared for in multiple shelters and rescues.

If you want to donate to ARC, click here.