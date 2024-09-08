77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

28 dogs rescued from Livingston Parish hoarding situation

2 hours 26 minutes 27 seconds ago Sunday, September 08 2024 Sep 8, 2024 September 08, 2024 5:29 PM September 08, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

LIVINGSTON PARISH - More than two dozen dogs were rescued from a hoarding situation in Livingston Parish just before a flash flood swept across the area. 

Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a national animal protection nonprofit located outside of Nashville, came to aid in the transportation and further placement of 28 chihuahua mixes found in a trailer in Livingston Parish. Rescuers said there were 80 dogs total, many with physical issues like fleas, parasites and other deformities. 

Animal Rescue New Orleans and Livingston Parish Animal Shelter provided overnight emergency shelter to 28 dogs, that are now in ARC's care. The other dogs are being cared for in multiple shelters and rescues. 

Trending News

If you want to donate to ARC, click here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days