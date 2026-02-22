27th Annual Capital Area Animal Welfare Society's Mystic Krewe of Mutts rolls through Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — A four-legged parade rolled through Baton Rouge on Sunday as the 27th annual Capital Area Animal Welfare Society's Mystic Krewe of Mutts made its way down North Boulevard.

This year's theme was "Hairy Pawter" and judges for the parade included WBRZ's own Bess Casserleigh.

In addition to the parade, CAAWS hosted several activities and events around Galvez Plaza, including a Baton Rouge Police Department K-9 demonstration, a dog costume contest and an "After Pawty."

The parade is the largest annual fundraiser for CAAWS, with all of the proceeds going towards the organization's spay and neuter programs.