25-year-old man dies in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison

BATON ROUGE - A 25-year-old man was found dead in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison days before he was supposed to be extradited to another state.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's office said Evanellis Clarke's body was removed from the jail Tuesday morning. Clarke's cause and manner of death have not been determined and are awaiting autopsy results.

Clarke was booked into the facility Nov. 23 after he was arrested by LSU Police officers as a fugitive from Georgia. Documents show that he was wanted for bench warrants in connection to terroristic threats that were made in 2021. An arrest warrant says that Clarke told a man that he was going to kill him, left, and then came back with a BB gun that looked like a rifle.

During a court appearance Nov. 26 for the fugitive arrest, Clarke reportedly fought several deputies while he was being placed in a cell and then took a deputy's taser. He was booked for an additional charge for disarming a peace officer.

One week later, Clarke was found hanging from part of his shirt tied around cell bars. Deputies said the coroner conducted an autopsy Wednesday and determined Clarke killed himself. The coroner's office has not released an official cause or manner of death.

Deputies told WBRZ that before Clarke's death he was being treated by medical personnel for mental health issues.