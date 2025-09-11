24 years later, Baton Rouge Fire Department holds moment of silence to honor heroes of 9/11

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department held a minute of silence on Thursday in remembrance of the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.

This year's moment of silence continues a tradition where the department, every year at 7:46 a.m., honors the heroes of 9/11.

The moment of silence marks the moment that the first plane struck the World Trade Center in 2001.

