24-building condo development, lakefront promenade planned for Spanish Town
BATON ROUGE – A handful of vacant lots could become a 24-building condominium development in the shadow of the capitol.
Plans also call for a public park and promenade along Capitol Lake in Spanish Town.
Forty-five condos would be housed in the two-dozen buildings, which would be built on the north side of Lakeland Drive near North Seventh Street.
The Baton Rouge Historic Preservation Commission will review the plan Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. during its meeting at the East Baton Rouge Public Works and Planning Center, 1100 Laurel St.
