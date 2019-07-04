22-year-old Miami Dolphins player loses arm after violent crash

Photo: Miami Dolphins

MIAMI - A professional football player who's been with the Miami Dolphins for less than a year had his arm amputated after a major crash in south Florida.

An agent representing 22-year-old Kendrick Norton says the defensive tackle was involved in a serious rollover crash on the Dolphin Expressway late Wednesday night. Highway officials say Norton and a female passenger were rushed to a hospital after his pick-up truck crashed into a concrete barrier.

Norton's agent announced on Twitter Thursday that doctors had to amputate one of the football player's arms after the accident.

With sadness, I can confirm that Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his arm. We ask that you continue to pray for him. His family also asks that the public respect Kendrick’s privacy. — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 4, 2019

Another vehicle was involved in the crash, but that driver was uninjured.

Norton is expected to survive, though his injuries are likely career-ending. The condition of Norton's passenger is still unknown.

Norton played at the University of Miami before being drafted by the Panthers in 2018. He signed with the Dolphins in December.