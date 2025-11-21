82°
22-year-old killed in Thursday afternoon shooting along St. Gerard Avenue
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office on Friday identified a 22-year-old killed in a shooting along St. Gerard Avenue.
Jamarqari Burris was shot and killed in the Thursday afternoon shooting along St. Gerard near the corner of East Brookstown Drive.
Baton Rouge Police are investigating the shooting.
