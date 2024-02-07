70°
21-year-old sought by officers for attempted murder
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are searching for a man accused of attempted second-degree murder and criminal damage to property.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said investigators were seeking out Asia Cox II, 21, pictured above. Officials did not provide further information as to why Cox was accused of these charges.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
