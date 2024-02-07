70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
21-year-old sought by officers for attempted murder

1 hour 22 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, February 07 2024 Feb 7, 2024 February 07, 2024 1:45 PM February 07, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are searching for a man accused of attempted second-degree murder and criminal damage to property. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said investigators were seeking out Asia Cox II, 21, pictured above. Officials did not provide further information as to why Cox was accused of these charges. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867. 

