21 Saints players, 4 coaches to miss Monday's game due to COVID-19 protocols

NEW ORLEANS - This has been a rough week for the New Orleans Saints. Since Tuesday, the team has had 21 players and four coaches test positive for COVID-19. That means the team only has 49 players available for Monday’s game, as of right now. 36 active roster and 13 practice squad.

The Saints will be without a bunch of key starters on both sides of the ball. New Orleans will be shorthanded facing a Miami Dolphins team who has come into game winners of 6 straight.

Defense:

Defensive line: Carl Granderson and Malcolm Roach

Linebackers: Demario Davis and Kwon Alexander.

Safety: Malcolm Jenkins

Offense:

Quarterback: Taysom Hill

Offensive line: Ryan Ramczyk

Wide Receiver: Deonte Harris

Tight Ends: Adam Trautman and Juwan Johnson

Demario Davis' streak of 158 straight games played, and Malcolm Jenkin's 133 straight games will be broken on Monday. Quarterback Ian Book is expected to make his first start in the NFL.

The Saints need to win this game to stay in the playoff hunt. Entering the weekend, New Orleans tied with the Eagles and the Vikings for the final wildcard spot.