$20K reward offered for information on who killed dolphin

2 hours 46 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, April 24 2024 Apr 24, 2024 April 24, 2024 3:54 PM April 24, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

CAMERON PARISH - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is offering a $20,000 reward for information about who shot and killed a bottlenose dolphin in March. 

The NOAA Fisheries Service said a juvenile dolphin washed up March 13 on West Mae's Beach in Cameron Parish with bullets lodged in its brain, spinal cord and heart. 

NOAA's Office of Law Enforcement is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to a criminal conviction or the assessment of a civil penalty. Anyone with information can call (800) 853-1964. 

