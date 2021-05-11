Latest Weather Blog
2020 ties record for most major hurricanes after NWS reclassifies storm
NEW ORLEANS - The 2020 hurricane season has now matched a long-standing record, producing the most major hurricanes in a single season since 2005.
The National Weather Service made that determination Tuesday after reassessing Hurricane Zeta, one of the last systems to hit the Gulf coast last year. When the storm made landfall Oct. 28, 2020, it was initially classified as a category two hurricane.
NWS New Orleans said Tuesday that it had retroactively determined Zeta made landfall with an intensity of 100 kt, making it a category 3 hurricane. The reclassification of the storm makes it the seventh major hurricane of the 2020 season, matching the record set in 2005.
This now makes 7 major hurricanes last season - tying the record high from 2005 https://t.co/jK8o8JVD0K— Jake Dalton (@Jake_WX) May 11, 2021
You can read the National Weather Service's full, updated report on Zeta here.
