Latest Weather Blog
#20 LSU baseball makes quick work of Northwestern St. in 7 innings, 19-7
Behind two homeruns from Brayden Jobert and a grand slam from Hayden Travinski, #20 LSU combined for 11 hits and 19 runs to defeat Northwestern State, 19-7, at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field on Tuesday night.
LSU is now 34-18 overall. Northwestern State moves to 25-27 overall.
Many of the big run innings from LSU set up primarily from Demon pitchers hitting 10 LSU batters.
LSU will travel this weekend to Nashville to face Vanderbilt in a three-game series beginning on Thursday, May 19th at Charles Hawkins Field. Thursday’s game will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 7:00 p.m. CT and available to listen to affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.
Trending News
Paul Gervase secured the win and tossed for 1.1 innings, tallying three strikeouts and zero earned runs. He moves to a 3-1 win record.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
CATS to start process of deciding interim CEO's new salary; still paying...
-
World's first fully-automated, smallest and fastest drive-thru kitchen produced in Baton Rouge
-
See BREC's plans for fairgrounds that prompted State Fair move
-
Teachers union leaders meet at capital; demand more pay and resources
-
Outgunned with fire power, law enforcement dealing with dangerous criminals on the...
Sports Video
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...
-
Saints release 2022 schedule, will open season on the road at Atlanta
-
St. Amant baseball heading to first state semifinals since 2014
-
Southern slugs out sweep against UAPB