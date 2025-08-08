2 Your Town Zachary: Get 2 Moving - Pilates House

ZACHARY — A hidden gem in the heart of Zachary, the Pilates House is a place fitness lovers won't want to miss if they're passing through Zachary.

What started in a literal house soon evolved into so much more as Zachary's population boomed.

Owner and instructor Courtney Stalder says she still likes to keep the classes small so she can give everyone the right amount of attention.

Pilates focuses on muscles that are often underused, making the activity so unique because it tones all parts of the body.

"It's a balancing situation," Stalder said about pilates, adding that the body's core must remain active at all times.

