2 Your Town Southern: Southern University's School of Nursing celebrates 40th anniversary

BATON ROUGE - In the heart of Southern University's campus, the word "caring" isn't just a concept; it is literally written on the wall of the school and practiced every day.

As the School of Nursing celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, it stands not only as a local pillar of education but as a national powerhouse in healthcare.

Since its doors opened in 1986, the school has grown into the largest producer of African American nurses in Louisiana and the third-largest in the country. Its impact is measured in more than just rankings; it is measured in the lives of the nearly 3,000 registered nurses and 500 nurse practitioners the program has sent into the field.

Despite operating with limited resources, the college was recently named the best nursing school in the U.S. by Nurse.org.

"We were told... it's because of the impact that you all are making with so little," Dean Sandra Brown said. That impact includes producing over 120 doctorally prepared nurse scientists and researchers who are shaping the future of the profession.

For Dr. Rosalynn Thyssen, the school's mission is about preparing students for the raw reality of the job.

"They have to understand what it means to be resilient, what it means to be most vulnerable," Thyssen said. "By the time they graduate, they are ready to truly experience caring as the essence of nursing."

The school's success has caught the attention of hospitals. With the national nursing shortage reaching critical levels, institutions are desperate for Southern graduates. One hospital CEO recently told Dean Brown she was ready to hire an entire graduating class of 40 students on the spot.

To meet this demand, a groundbreaking is planned for this spring on a new, state-of-the-art facility supported by $5 million donations each from Woman's Hospital and Our Lady of the Lake.

"It means they believe in us," Dean Brown said. "It is an investment that will keep on giving."

Southern is also making strides in diversifying the profession. Last year, the school enrolled a record 38 Black male nursing students—a significant feat considering that Black men make up less than 1% of the national nursing workforce.

For graduating senior James Rodgers, the experience has been transformative. "To know and understand I'm part of a legacy of male nursing students has been amazing," Rodgers said, noting that he carries the school's "Caring" motto into his daily practice.

That sense of caring extends beyond the school into the faculty offices and beyond. Dr. Thyssen recalled a personal tragedy in 2019 when her son passed away. In a powerful display of the school's culture, 30 students arrived at the service dressed in their all-white uniforms.

"They said, 'Dr. Thyssen, caring is the essence of nursing, and we care about you,'" she remembered.

It is this unique, family-centered atmosphere that staff and students say sets Southern University apart from any other institution in the country.