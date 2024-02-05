59°
2-year-old in critical condition after accidental shooting Monday morning

By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - A two-year-old was shot Monday morning and taken to a hospital, where they remain in critical condition, deputies said. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the accidental shooting happened at 11:30 a.m. along Benelli Drive. 

Deputies did not disclose any information about the shooting but said the case is "sensitive in nature." It is not clear if the shooting was self-inflicted. 

No more information was immediately available. 

