2-year-old in critical condition after accidental shooting Monday morning

DENHAM SPRINGS - A two-year-old was shot Monday morning and taken to a hospital, where they remain in critical condition, deputies said.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the accidental shooting happened at 11:30 a.m. along Benelli Drive.

Deputies did not disclose any information about the shooting but said the case is "sensitive in nature." It is not clear if the shooting was self-inflicted.

No more information was immediately available.