77°
Latest Weather Blog
Hammond Fire Department works chlorine leak, lifts shelter in place order afterward
HAMMOND - The Hammond Fire Department worked a chlorine leak on Tuesday on Blackburn Road, resulting in them temporarily issuing a shelter-in-place order to residents.
Officials said they found a small leak around 9:54 p.m. at 711 Blackburn Road. No chlorine gas was detected offsite by air monitoring, but a decision was made to “shelter in place” residents downwind of the incident.
Hazmat technicians isolated the leak and were able to completely stop it. The shelter-in-place was lifted after officials found no chlorine in the air nearby.
No injuries were reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank expanding its reach with new mobile market
-
Baton Rouge firefighters put out house fire along Sherwood Street
-
Firefighters respond to house fire along King Bradford Drive
-
Deputies: Woman arrested on attempted murder charges after she shot at relative...
-
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to visit the Mall of Louisiana
Sports Video
-
LSU women's basketball loses two players to transfer portal
-
Caroline Bradley announces commitment to LSU women's basketball
-
Former LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese has been traded to the...
-
LSU gymnastics wins regional, advances to NCAA Championships
-
Southern football holds Spring Showcase, fights through weather delay