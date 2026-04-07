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Hammond Fire Department works chlorine leak, lifts shelter in place order afterward

2 hours 11 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, April 07 2026 Apr 7, 2026 April 07, 2026 2:53 PM April 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

HAMMOND - The Hammond Fire Department worked a chlorine leak on Tuesday on Blackburn Road, resulting in them temporarily issuing a shelter-in-place order to residents.

Officials said they found a small leak around 9:54 p.m. at 711 Blackburn Road. No chlorine gas was detected offsite by air monitoring, but a decision was made to “shelter in place” residents downwind of the incident.

Hazmat technicians isolated the leak and were able to completely stop it. The shelter-in-place was lifted after officials found no chlorine in the air nearby.

No injuries were reported.

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