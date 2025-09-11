75°
2-year-old hospitalized following crash on Hwy. 19

8 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, April 26 2017 Apr 26, 2017 April 26, 2017 7:42 PM April 26, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - A 2-year-old is among those transferred to the hospital following a crash on Hwy. 19.

According to Baton Rouge Police Department officials, the crash happened on Hwy. 19 near Thomas Road.

BRPD officials say a 2-year-old female inside one of the vehicles was transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say she was either unrestrained or not properly restrained.


The driver of the car the 2-year-old was in was also taken to the hospital, along with three others.

At least two cars were involved in the crash. A BRPD spokesperson says a third vehicle may have received minor damage.

The crash is still under investigation.

