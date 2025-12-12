2 women accused of stealing more than $1,100 worth of merchandise from Bath & Body Works

DENHAM SPRINGS — Two women were arrested by Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies on Friday for allegedly stealing more than $1,100 worth of merchandise from Bath & Body Works at Juban Crossing.

Sheriff Jason Ard said Lashawn Barrow and Stacy Wilson, both from New Orleans, filled a bag and a basket at the store and left without paying.

Both women were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on felony theft charges.