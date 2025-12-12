61°
Latest Weather Blog
2 women accused of stealing more than $1,100 worth of merchandise from Bath & Body Works
DENHAM SPRINGS — Two women were arrested by Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies on Friday for allegedly stealing more than $1,100 worth of merchandise from Bath & Body Works at Juban Crossing.
Sheriff Jason Ard said Lashawn Barrow and Stacy Wilson, both from New Orleans, filled a bag and a basket at the store and left without paying.
Trending News
Both women were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on felony theft charges.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dunham Tigers cap memorable state title run with special play at the...
-
2 Your Town Denham Springs: Le Chien Brewing Company invites customers with...
-
Two Democrats say they intend to run against Bill Cassidy in 2026...
-
$300 million Gulf drilling bids could bring more jobs to Louisiana, industry...
-
UNO lifts evacuation order; suspect who allegedly threatened to burn down campus...
Sports Video
-
Dunham Tigers cap memorable state title run with special play at the...
-
LSU, Nike extend partnership through 2036, with Tigers joining new Nike NIL...
-
LSU board OKs previously announced deals with football coaches after regime change
-
Michigan fires Sherrone Moore with cause, cites 'inappropriate relationship' with staff member
-
Southern women's basketball reels of back-to-back power conference wins