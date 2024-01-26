66°
Latest Weather Blog
2 people killed in shooting off N. Harrells Ferry Road
BATON ROUGE - Emergency officials confirmed the coroner was called after a shooting on Sherwood Hollow Court.
Authorities say two people were killed around 1:15 p.m. Friday. A third was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Human remains discovered along Congress Boulevard Thursday
-
As Kayshon Boutte helped lead LSU offense, Tigers star was gambling on...
-
Business ruled total loss after early-morning fire
-
Adam Smith officially takes over as EBR Schools superintendent
-
Firefighters use spreaders to rescue young deer caught in gate