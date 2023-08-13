101°
2 people injured after being shot while in vehicle on Airline Highway

Sunday, August 13 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured after they were shot while inside their vehicle on Airline Highway early Sunday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, three people were traveling on Airline Highway at around 2 a.m. when they stopped due to traffic. While stopped, they heard gunshots before two of the occupants were shot.

The victims drove themselves to the hospital, where they are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

There is no motive or suspect known at this time.

This is a developing story.

