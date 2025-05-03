66°
2 Make a Difference: St. Amant High senior, trumpet player accepted to Manhattan School of Music
ST. AMANT - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, a St. Amant High senior and trumpet player who some WBRZ viewers may recognize was accepted to the Manhattan School of Music.
If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.
