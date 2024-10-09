2 Make a Difference: 'Legacy Letter Challenge' workshop takes place in honor of life-changing letter

BATON ROUGE - This week's 2 Make a Difference highlights the "Legacy Letter Challenge," where parents write their feelings, hopes and wisdom in a letter to their children.

These workshops are happening in cities across the country. Blake Brewer started it after his own life-changing experience.

"My dad wrote me a letter when I was 19-years-old that absolutely changed my life," Brewer said. "Tragically, I discovered this letter a few hours after he had drowned while were were on vacation in Hawaii... It was a few years ago when I went to write a letter to my children and I saw the impact it had on me just in writing this letter and, through that process, realized we got to help more people write and receive the legacy letter."

Brewer coaches participants through the process. He hopes the legacy letters will leave an indelible mark to strengthen family relationships.

"This is the greatest letter that you will ever write."

The Legacy Letter Challenge launches Wednesday, October 9 in Baton Rouge at the Renaissance Hotel. Ticket information is available here.

Anyone interested in highlighting someone making a difference in the community should send a name, information and a brief summary to sylvia@wbrz.com.