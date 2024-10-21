2 Make a Difference: Kenilworth Independence Parade

30 floats and 300 people will march during Kenilworth Civic Association's annual Independence Day parade,celebrating veterans who served in the nation's armed forces.



This year, the parade, which started in 1973, will roll with the theme "Star Spangled Celebration."



"1973 was the end of the Vietnam War-type era," Kenilworth Civic Association President Skip Rhorer explained, "And veterans were not really appreciated as much. So it was a way to appreciate the veterans for what they've done for the freedom of our country."



Mark and Vicky Tiller were chosen as Kenilworth Civic Association's Residents of the Year, and will participate in the parade.



"We've been volunteers on and off since the late '90's," Mark Tiller happily said, "and I think we've volunteered enough that they ran out of other people, so they picked us somehow."



Rhorer said the parade acts as a tradition for the community that often allows others to



"I've been here for 26 years," Rhorer said, "so you see people who've grown up. Now they come back with their families and they'll all be along the parade route."



For the Tiller's, they say the parade allows them to show appreciation for the sacifices made and freedoms people are able to enjoy thanks to veterans.



"We're reminded that it's not necessarily free when all those things happen in other places," Tiller said. "It does make you appreciate where you live and the history of your country."



The parade route is a mile and a half long. Rhorer predicts it will last for about one hour.