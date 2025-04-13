75°
Latest Weather Blog
2 Make a Difference: National program works to bring 'seed libraries' for gardeners to libraries
BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon covers a nationwide program trying to inspire gardeners by allowing them to check out seeds from their local library.
