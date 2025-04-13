75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 Make a Difference: National program works to bring 'seed libraries' for gardeners to libraries

2 weeks 1 day 4 hours ago Saturday, March 29 2025 Mar 29, 2025 March 29, 2025 2:30 PM March 29, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sylvia Weatherspoon

BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon covers a nationwide program trying to inspire gardeners by allowing them to check out seeds from their local library.

Trending News

If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days