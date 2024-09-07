2 Make A Difference: Delmont Gardens Library

BATON ROUGE - The Delmont Gardens Library in North Baton Rouge is the first library in the state to provide a dedicated space where you can get your blood pressure checked.

It officially launched in August and a steady flow of folks show up everyday, putting this blood pressure monitoring station to good use.

Assistant Director of East Baton Rouge Parish Libraries Mary Stein said they also provide blood pressure monitoring kits which can be checked out at the library, the same way you check out books.