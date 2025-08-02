2 Make a Difference: Baton Rouge Food Bank allows people to host 'Sip 'n' Sort' events

BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is offering opportunities for people to host events at the food bank.

If you know someone who makes a difference, send their name, contact information and a brief summary of their story to sylvia@wbrz.com.