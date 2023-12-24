2 killed in shooting on LA-1, Plaquemine Police issues warrant for suspect

PLAQUEMINE - A warrant was issued for Markeithan Jamal McGinnis, 22, on two counts of first-degree murder after two people were shot and killed in Plaquemine early Sunday morning.

According to Plaquemine Police Chief, Stephen Engolio, the 2 victims were driving on LA-1 around 2 a.m., when another vehicle approached them and began shooting at the pair, killing both. There were a total of four people in the car, although the other two passengers were unharmed.

The victims were been identified as Justin Young and Marcus Williams from Plaquemine.

This is a developing story.