62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2 killed in shooting on LA-1, Plaquemine Police issues warrant for suspect

7 hours 21 minutes 48 seconds ago Sunday, December 24 2023 Dec 24, 2023 December 24, 2023 7:32 AM December 24, 2023 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE -  A warrant was issued for Markeithan Jamal McGinnis, 22, on two counts of first-degree murder after two people were shot and killed in Plaquemine early Sunday morning.

According to Plaquemine Police Chief, Stephen Engolio, the 2 victims were driving on LA-1 around 2 a.m., when another vehicle approached them and began shooting at the pair, killing both. There were a total of four people in the car, although the other two passengers were unharmed.

The victims were been identified as Justin Young and Marcus Williams from Plaquemine.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days