16-year-old dead, one injured in shooting at Port Allen High School football game

PORT ALLEN - A 16-year-old died and a 28-year-old man was injured after a shooting at Port Allen High School Friday night, according to officials.

The shooting took place in the parking lot at the Port Allen versus Brusly football game, which has been discontinued. The extent of the injuries is unknown.

There has been no other identification of the victims beyond their ages.

Officials called the game at halftime as police and medics flooded the area, directing people away from the scene.

WBRZ news crews reported at least one ambulance and a medical helicopter transporting patients to a local hospital.

The violence happened at what is called the "Westside Showdown." The non-conference game was the season-opener for each team.