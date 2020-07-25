2 injured after school bus overturns in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON – Crews are responding to reports of an overturned school bus in Livingston Parish on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Walker Police Department, the vehicle is located at Arnold Road just east of Percy Young.

Sources say that one adult and one child, who are related, were transported from the scene with minor injuries. Sources say the bus belonged to a special education school.

Police say the vehicle overturned when the vehicle crashed into the bottom of the ditch. The two victims reportedly climbed through the roof of the bus to escape.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.