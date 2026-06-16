76°
Latest Weather Blog
2 arrested in BRPD drug bust along Ruby Court; officers seize fentanyl, promethazine and more
BATON ROUGE — Officers arrested two people accused of dealing fentanyl, promethazine, heroin and other drugs on Ruby Court, the Baton Rouge Police Department said Tuesday.
BRPD said it began investigating drug trafficking along Ruby Court in May.
Police say they found large quantities of fentanyl, promethazine, marijuana, cocaine, alprazolam (commonly known as Xanax), opioids, heroin, more than $5,000 in cash, a multi-caliber AR pistol and two 9mm handguns.
Trending News
Police arrested Jeremiah Brooden and Frankie Smith in the drug bust. Brooden faces several drug and gun charges. Smith is charged with possession of a Schedule II substance and a red light violation. BRPD said he has a history of drug, theft and domestic violence arrests.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Venus and Serena Williams reuniting after nearly 4 years to compete in...
-
Louisiana health officials warn parents of recalled infant formula linked to botulism...
-
BRPD: Man driving at 3 times legal limit arrested after fatal motorcycle...
-
With heavy weather expected across state, Red Cross encourages people to be...
-
2une In Previews: KnockFest 2026 brings medieval carnival for kids in Baton...