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19-year-old killed, another injured in shooting along Blue Grass Drive, BRPD officers say

7 hours 56 minutes 31 seconds ago Monday, June 29 2026 Jun 29, 2026 June 29, 2026 8:49 AM June 29, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department identified a teen who was killed in a Sunday evening shooting along Blue Grass Drive. 

According to officials, the victim was identified as 19-year-old Kaleb Stampley, who was killed in a shooting that occurred around 7 p.m. near BREC's Fortune Addition Park following a verbal argument with an unknown person.

While Stampley died at the scene, a second victim who was injured by gunfire was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said that the shooting suspect fled the area prior to their arrival.

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The investigation remains ongoing.

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