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Man killed in reported shooting along Blue Grass Drive

1 hour 23 minutes 7 seconds ago Sunday, June 28 2026 Jun 28, 2026 June 28, 2026 7:18 PM June 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was killed in a reported shooting along Blue Grass Drive on Sunday evening. 

Officials said the shooting happened along Blue Grass near BREC's Fortune Addition Park shortly before 7 p.m. 

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No additional information about the shooting has been released. 

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