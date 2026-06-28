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Man killed in reported shooting along Blue Grass Drive
BATON ROUGE - A man was killed in a reported shooting along Blue Grass Drive on Sunday evening.
Officials said the shooting happened along Blue Grass near BREC's Fortune Addition Park shortly before 7 p.m.
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No additional information about the shooting has been released.
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